Bihar political crisis: RJD, JD(U) to hold parallel meetings amid NDA split rumours

RJD will hold a crucial meeting at 11 am today amid reports of rift between JD(U) and BJP in the state. | ANI

RJD MLAs and leaders on Tuesday morning arrived at the residence of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna. The party is all set to hold a crucial meeting at 11 am today amid reports of rift between JD(U) and BJP in the state. According to ANI, cellphones of all MLAs are being kept outside the meeting room.

RJD MLAs are also invited by their leader Tejashwi Yadav to a crucial meeting that would take place in his mother Rabri Devi's Circular Road bungalow that is located at a stone’s throw distance from the Kumar's Anney Marg residence.

Bihar | RJD MLAs & leaders arrive at the residence of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Patna. The party will hold a meeting at 11 am today amid reports of rifts b/w JD(U) & BJP in the state.



Mobile phones of all MLAs are being kept outside the meeting room. pic.twitter.com/DFZP54bOvp — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

JD(U)- BJP rift

On Monday, Congress, RJD, the Left extended support to CM Nitish Kumar if he breaks his alliance with BJP. RJD vice president Shivanand Tiwari, while speaking to ANI, said, "It goes without saying that the BJP will urge Nitish Kumar to take the floor test if he leaves the party. What will we do in the circumstance? Are we going to let the government fail? After he separates from the BJP, we must stand by him. We are forced to do it politically and cannot choose otherwise. We must back him if he takes a position against the BJP."

The saffron party and JD(U) have been at loggerheads on numerous issues including the liquor ban, the law and order situation, the latest military recruitment scheme- Agnipath.

The latest concern was JD(U)'s allegations against its own leader RCP Singh, who was a part of the Union Cabinet till July 6. Amid rumours of Singh's closeness to the ruling party at the Centre, JD(U) has levelled corruption allegations against him and has signaled that BJP was planning to use him like Chirag Paswan to plan its downfall.

The two parties joined hands after 2020 Bihar Assembly election where NDA emerged victorious in 125 seats as against the 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan.

BJP, RJD, JD(U) and Congress bagged 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. Despite only winning one seat, LJP is thought to have negatively impacted JDU's chances in 32 seats. It was believed that JDU's influence in the coalition weakened as BJP for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election gained more seats than JDU.