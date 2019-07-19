Bihar police lathicharge: Government will keep doing something new like Pulwama for votes, says Pappu Yadav

Patna: Jan Adhikar Party chief and former MP Pappu Yadav on Friday lashed out at the police lathicharge on teachers protesting near the Vidhan Sabha and said police could have utilized water cannons instead.

The former legislator also came down strongly against both the Centre and the Bihar government stating that both were indifferent to the issues faced by people and instead would come up with "something new" such as Pulwama to gain votes.

Speaking to media after reaching out to protesting teachers who were lathicharged on Thursday in the state capital, Yadav said, "Sushil Modi is watching movies and meeting actors, while Bihar is in trouble and people are dying, they are tweeting over cricket.