Bihar Police Arrest Buxar Man For Contacting Foreign Intelligence Agency To Compromise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Security | X

Buxar (Bihar): A man was arrested in Bihar’s Buxar district for sending a message to a foreign intelligence agency’s website, claiming that he could compromise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in exchange for money, police said.

The accused, identified as Amal Kumar Tiwari of Simri locality, was apprehended on Thursday night. Police seized a laptop, mobile phones and other digital evidence from his premises.

“Police received information that Tiwari posted a message on the website of the USA-based intelligence agency. He demanded money in exchange for compromising the security of the Indian PM," the Buxar police said in a statement on Friday.

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It was found that in his seized mobile phone, multiple virtual private networks (VPNs) and some apps were installed, which were used to access the dark web, it said.

A VPN is a tool that creates an encrypted, private tunnel for one's internet traffic over public networks, providing enhanced privacy, while the dark web is a part of the internet that is not indexed by search engines and requires special software to access.

The police statement said that fake identity documents were also recovered from his premises, which were being used for cybercrimes.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed his involvement in the incident. It was also revealed that earlier he had been involved in a case of threatening to hack Kolkata airport's website,” the statement said.

Tiwari is being interrogated by the police and central agencies.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)