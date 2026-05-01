Bihar: Patna Conman Arrested Again For Impersonating ED Director, Duping Top Officials

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Patna: Abhishek Agarwal, who hit national headlines in 2022 for duping the then Bihar director general of police (DGP) S K Singhal by impersonating the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court was arrested in Patna after he made a call to Bhojpur`s district magistrate (DM) by posing as director of Enforcement Directorate.

A joint team of Bihar police`s Special Task Force and Bhojpur police nabbed him from Nageshwar Colony under Kotwali police station limits in Patna.

After the fraudster called Bhojpur district magistrate, Tanai Sultania on April 27, the officer became suspicious and alerted the confidential branch of his office as subsequently an FIR was registered on April 28 at Nawada police station in Ara, the district headquarters of Bhojpur. When the police conducted a technical investigation, the caller's tower location was traced to Nageshwar Colony in Patna. Subsequently, the Bhojpur police, with the assistance of the STF, conducted a raid and apprehended the accused, Abhishek Agarwal. According to the police, Abhishek Agarwal used to call senior bureaucrats while posing as a senior officer.

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In 2022, Agarwal—a tiles businessman—had called the then DGP S K Singhal while impersonating the then Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, Sanjay Karol. He had attempted to exert pressure to secure a favourable verdict in a case involving the former senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Gaya, Aditya Kumar. Acting on the orders of Singhal, Economic Offences Unit (EOU) registered an FIR against in Patna under sections 353, 387, 149, 420, 467, 468, and 120(B) of the IPC, as well as sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act.

The investigation revealed that Abhishek had connections with several IAS and IPS officers in Bihar as he would mingle with these officials with ease. Several photographs of him with these officers also surfaced. He was even sent to jail on charges of impersonating a judge to call the DGP. Subsequently, the court granted him bail.