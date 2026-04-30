Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Orders Tough Crackdown On Crime, Directs Public Shaming Of Rapists Before Victims’ Terhavi Rites

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary | Image: ANI

Patna: Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday asked district magistrates (DMs) and superintendents of police (SPs) to take stern action against criminals and asked them to eliminate rapists, hang garlands on their photographs before the ‘Terhavi’ (13th day funeral rites) of their dead victims.

Holding a meeting with DMs and SPs at Adhiveshan Bhavan in Patna, CM issued various directives to them with the objective of improving policing and maintaining law and order in the state.

"Take immediate action in cases involving heinous crimes against young girls. Ensure that the criminals' photographs are garlanded—symbolising their demise—before the ‘Terahvi’ (13th-day funeral rites) of the deceased girls takes place. Provide security to industrialists and ensure that you remain seated in your offices from 10 AM to 2 PM," Samrat told officers. After assuming the post of CM, he had announced his zero tolerance policy against crime, and also against corruption and communalism.

The CM held the meeting with district authorities against the backdrop of two sensational murders, one of a government official in his official chamber in Bhagalpur district and another that of a nephew of a BJP leader in a road rage incident in Siwan district within a span of 24 hours in Bihar.

CM directed officials to deliver improved results within two months and asserted that the government's priority was to ensure robust law and order alongside overall development.

“Ensure swift arrest of the accused individuals, filing of charge sheets, and severe punishment to perpetrators—particularly in cases involving crimes against young girls,” he remarked. He also emphasised further strengthening the 'Dial 112' emergency response system.

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CM told officers to work for developing industrial hubs in each district, and asserted that industrialists arriving from other states be provided with security and every necessary amenities. He stated that a specific official should be assigned to each investor to ensure the prompt resolution of their issues and to foster a more favourable investment climate.

While drawing on his 27 years of experience, Samrat contended that DMs and SPs with the right mindset could single-handedly resolve 75 percent of a district's problems.