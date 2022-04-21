Bihar: On Civil Services Day, CM Nitish Kumar asks district magistrates to pay suprise visit to hospitals and schools

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday asked district magistrates to move out of their chambers in collectorates and visit villages.

Addressing a conference of district magistrates on Civil Services Day, Nitish asked the IAS officers to make surprise visits to the hospitals and schools in their districts. Like SPs, district collectors should also tour their areas during night periods, stay in a village atleast once a month.

Nitish told the officers, "you have joined the IAS on your own choice and not forced on you. But, once you are in the service, dedicate yourselves to the service of the common man".

He reminded them people reciprocrate the good works of the DMs and recall their contributions more than an elected leader.

Nitish suggested collectors should have their roles changed from mere revenue officers to the agents of social change and told them about the seven resolutions of the government, which included drinking water, roads, sanitations, schools in every village . The DMs are expected to ensure that the resolves are implemented sincerely and for this they would have to visit villages.

Chief minister regretted people were approaching him during his weekly Janata Darbar as they were not getting relief at DM level.

He also directed them to be alert as fourth wave of Corona was appearing in some states. Vaccination should be intensified as the government had made all anti_ COVID vaccines free.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 07:53 PM IST