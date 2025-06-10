 Bihar News: Woman Asked To Donate Kidney As Dowry In Muzaffarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar News: Woman Asked To Donate Kidney As Dowry In Muzaffarpur

Bihar News: Woman Asked To Donate Kidney As Dowry In Muzaffarpur

The bizarre incident of in-laws demanding a kidney as dowry for their son has been reported from Muzaffarpur in north Bihar. The woman, Dipti, has lodged a complaint with Women police station in Muzaffarpur in this connection.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Patna: It sounds incredible but a woman in Bihar was asked by her in-laws to donate her kidney to her husband if she could not bring a bike, cash and jewellery in dowry.

The bizarre incident of in-laws demanding a kidney as dowry for their son has been reported from Muzaffarpur in north Bihar. The woman, Dipti, has lodged a complaint with Women police station in Muzaffarpur in this connection.

Narrating her ordeal to the police, she said that she was married in 2021, adding that her in-laws' house is located under Bochaha police station in Muzaffarpur. She said that everything was going on smoothly initially after the marriage but later the in-laws started tormenting her mentally, and also assaulting her physically, asking her to bring a bike and cash from her parents’ house.

When she could not concede their demands, her in-laws started forcing her to donate one of her kidneys to her ailing husband.

FPJ Shorts
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

“I came to know about my husband`s kidney ailment after two years of my marriage,” she remarked.

Read Also
Pune News: 20-Year-Old Woman Jumps From 2nd Floor In Wagholi Over Dowry Harassment; Husband...
article-image

“Initially, I thought my in-laws were asking to donate my kidney to my husband just casually but then they started exerting pressure on me. I refused to donate my kidney and yield to their pressure. I was beaten and also ousted from my in-laws' house,” she informed.

“I went to my parents’ house later and lodged a complaint with the Women police station,” she remarked.

Police tried to broker a peace between both sides but they could not succeed. Dipti also insisted on getting a divorce from her husband but he did not agree to it. Later, a case 38/25 was registered at the Women police station, making four members of her in-laws' family including her husband accused.

SP (Rural) Vidyasagar said that an investigation has been launched in this connection after a case had been lodged with Women police station.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Lover & Accused Raj Khushwaha Slapped By...

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Lover & Accused Raj Khushwaha Slapped By...