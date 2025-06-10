Bihar News: Woman Asked To Donate Kidney As Dowry In Muzaffarpur

Representative Image |

Patna: It sounds incredible but a woman in Bihar was asked by her in-laws to donate her kidney to her husband if she could not bring a bike, cash and jewellery in dowry.

The bizarre incident of in-laws demanding a kidney as dowry for their son has been reported from Muzaffarpur in north Bihar. The woman, Dipti, has lodged a complaint with Women police station in Muzaffarpur in this connection.

Narrating her ordeal to the police, she said that she was married in 2021, adding that her in-laws' house is located under Bochaha police station in Muzaffarpur. She said that everything was going on smoothly initially after the marriage but later the in-laws started tormenting her mentally, and also assaulting her physically, asking her to bring a bike and cash from her parents’ house.

When she could not concede their demands, her in-laws started forcing her to donate one of her kidneys to her ailing husband.

“I came to know about my husband`s kidney ailment after two years of my marriage,” she remarked.

“Initially, I thought my in-laws were asking to donate my kidney to my husband just casually but then they started exerting pressure on me. I refused to donate my kidney and yield to their pressure. I was beaten and also ousted from my in-laws' house,” she informed.

“I went to my parents’ house later and lodged a complaint with the Women police station,” she remarked.

Police tried to broker a peace between both sides but they could not succeed. Dipti also insisted on getting a divorce from her husband but he did not agree to it. Later, a case 38/25 was registered at the Women police station, making four members of her in-laws' family including her husband accused.

SP (Rural) Vidyasagar said that an investigation has been launched in this connection after a case had been lodged with Women police station.