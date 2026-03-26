Bihar News: Nitish Kumar's Supporters Urge Him To Make Nishant CM Before 'Moving' To Delhi

Bihar Politics: CM Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Takes Proactive Role After Joining JD(U) | ANI

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar`s supporters on Thursday appealed to him to make his son, Nishant Kumar, CM, before “shifting to Delhi as a member of Rajya Sabha".

Nitish was in Nalanda during the last day of his “Samriddhi Yatra”.

His supporters raised slogans such as "Jai Nishant, Tay Nishant" (Victory to Nishant, Nishant is the chosen one), expressing their sentiments for him and their eagerness to see him as next chief minister of Bihar.

They asserted that, without Nitish, the condition of Bihar would resemble that of a widow, and hence people wanted that he should not move to Delhi. If leaving is indeed unavoidable, he should first ensure that Nishant Kumar is seated in his chair before he goes, they added.

They pleaded with Nitish Kumar not to ‘abandon’ Bihar as police stepped in to maintain order. Even when Nitish rose to deliver his speech, people did not calm down and continued to insist that they had cast their votes in the Bihar Assembly elections solely in the name of Nitish Kumar.

Meanwhile, JD (U) MLA Anant Singh also demanded that Nishant Kumar should be made next chief minister of Bihar, calling him "CM material". JD (U) chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar sought blessings for Nishant from the people during the public meeting. Party MP Ramprit Mandal stated that Nishant was capable of holding any position—be it chief minister or deputy chief Minister—as he “truly deserved” it.

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Nitish concluded his Sarmiddhi Yatra at a function organised at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna. Addressing the gathering, BJP president and Nitish`s former cabinet colleague, Nitin Nabin said, “As an MLA serving alongside the chief minister, I have always had the opportunity to learn something new. I give you my assurance that there will be no shortfall in the development of Patna and Bihar. With the support of the central government, this progress will continue to gain momentum.”

“Nitish Ji has elevated Bihar to a distinct and prominent position. You have laid down an extensive network of roads across the state. The policies you formulated regarding road infrastructure are today being emulated," he added.