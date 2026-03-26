Bihar School Examination Board Released Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Main Result 2026 At biharsimultala.com; Direct Link Here

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Main Result 2026: The Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) Class 6 Main Entrance Examination 2026 results have been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The final merit list and test results are now available online, biharsimultala.com for candidates who took the exam on January 7, 2026.

Students can check their eligibility status by going to biharsimultala.com, the residential school's specialised portal. The names of the chosen candidates are listed on the board's final selection list, which may be downloaded in PDF format.

Direct link to check Simultala Mains Entrance Exam 2026 result for Girls

Direct link to check Simultala Mains Entrance Exam 2026 result for Boys

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Main Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates are advised to check the results by going to the official website, finding the SAV Class 6 Main Result 2026 notice, and opening the PDF to look up their name or roll number.

Step 1: Visit biharsimultala.com, the official website.

Step 2: Locate the announcement or link with the title "Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Main Exam Result 2026" or a similar phrase on the homepage. Press it.

Step 3: The results, which include the names and roll numbers of the 120 chosen candidates, are released in PDF format. To access the file, click the link.

Step 4: Use your keyboard's search feature (Ctrl + F). To find your standing in the merit list quickly, enter your name or roll number.

Step 5: Download the PDF file and print it out for future use, particularly for the impending admission and medical exam.

Direct link to check the result

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Main Result 2026: What's next?

Being placed on the merit list does not ensure admission right away. A obligatory medical check is now required for those who have qualified.

Bihar Secondary Education Board: Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya

One of Bihar's top government residential institutions is Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, which is situated in Jamui. In order to develop young talent from all around the state, it provides free boarding, meals, and top-notch educational tools.