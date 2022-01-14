Bihar: NDA leader demand withdrawal of Padma Shri from Allahabad author Daya Prakash Sinha for comparing Emperor Ashoka to Aurangzeb

Patna: Janata dal U president, parliamentary board chairman and HAM, partners in NDA have urged the President to withdraw the civilian award- Padamshri from Daya Prakash Sinha of Allahabad for hurting the sentiments of common Indian as the author has compared Emperor Ashok , the 232 BC ruler of Maurya dynasty with Mughal Emperor, Aurangzeb who ruled for 49 years in the 16th century.



BJP too jumped into the caste controversy of Ashoka the great who ruled from Patna, ancient Patliputra and filed an FIR against the 87 year old retired IAS officer who was honoured with Sahitya Akademi award in 2021.BJP demanded prosecution of Sinha for sedition and also action under the IT act .



Upendra Kushwaha, chairman of JDU parliamentary board dismissed the filing of FIR against Sinha, who is claimed to be convenor of cultural cell of BJP and vice chairman of the Indian council for cultural research and said BJP has just performed a ritual following large scale protests against the writer who described Ashok as ruthless, amorous and lustful like Aurangzeb.



Kushwaha said Ashok was being maligned because he belonged to backward caste. JDU national president, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh condemned the author for describing Ashok as sadistic and fierce ruler like Aurangzeb and demanded all honours and awards to Sinha be withdrawn.



Former chief minister and president of Hindustani Aam Morcha , Jeetan Ram Manjhi alleged Ashok was being denigrated because of his backward caste identity. People with feudal mindsets can not appreciate the achievements of Dalits and backwards even now.



Manjhi, himself a Mahadalit requested the President to withdraw Padamshri awarded to him by Rashtarapati.



Sinha today claimed he was no more associated with the cultural wing of BJP. He said a Delhi based publisher had published his book in 2015 and helped him get Akademi award.



Sinha said due to some misunderstanding, controversy has started and claimed Ashok was a great ruler of Indian subcontinent.



Appropriation of Ashok as a caste leader had started in Bihar during the 2015 assembly elections,when BJP had launched state wide campaign to popularise him as Kushwaha,a politically powerful caste leader.This was aimed at cutting the impact of JDU ( then away from BJP) on Kushwaha voters.



Different organisations of OBC and backwards caste groups on Thursday evening took out protest demonstrations all over the state. Mahatma Phule Samata pariwar burnt an effigy of author at Kargil circle here.



Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 01:05 PM IST