Bihar: Mystery over theft of river road overbridge solved as Bikranganj police arrest ten people

Patna: The mystery over the theft of a river road overbridge was solved with Bikranganj police on Sunday arresting ten people.

Those arrested by the special investigation team of Rohtas district police include a gazetted officer, sub-divisional officer of the irrigation department

The 60 feet long bridge on Ara Sone Canal made of iron and steel was stolen three days back.

Sub divisional police officer of Bikram Ganj, Shashibhushan Singh said those arrested include a casual employee of the irrigation department, scrap dealers, owners and drivers of the trucks and pick up vans on which dismantled bridge was transported. Police also arrested the owner of a weighing machine on the highway where materials of the abandoned bridge were weighed.

SDPO said gas cutters used in the dismantling of the bridge have also been recovered.

Those arrested include a local leader of RJD, Shivkakyan Bhardwaj, scrap dealer, Sachidanand Singh, truck owner, Arwind Kumar, government employee, Ajit Kumar, Jitendra Chaudhary, Gopal Shah.

Officials claimed the 500 tons of steel bridge materials were valued at Rs 59 lakhs.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 08:45 PM IST