Bihar: Muslim businessman gives his land worth Rs 2.5 crore for construction of Virat Ramayan temple

Patna: In a goodwill gesture, a Muslim landlord, Ishtiyak Ahmad Khan gifted 23 Katha's of prime land worth Rs 2.50 crores for construction of the world's largest Ram temple at Sindhwalia in East Champaran district 175 kms north from Patna.

His other family members were the first to handover their part of land for the proposed temple earlier.

Kishore Kunal, trustee of the Mahabir Mandir trust which is engaged in construction of the temple said Ishtiyak would be a member of the Ram temple construction committee.

Ishtiyak told media persons that it was an honour for him to be a donor of land for the temple." People donate land for hospitals and schools, I have donated for the Ram temple which is bring constructed in my village".

Kunal appreciated the gesture of Muslim landlord and admitted, "it is because of the assistance and co-operation of his family, temple construction could begin'.

Kunal, an IPS officer of 1972 batch was officer on special duty dealing with Ayodhya dispute and authored 880 pages book" Ayodhya Revisited'.He said the temple bring constructed with Rs 500 crores will be taller than Angkor Wat temple and would be completed by December 2024

It is located on the four lane Ram Janki highway linking Ayodhya to Janakpur.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 09:52 PM IST