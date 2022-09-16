Bihar: MP Giriraj Singh demands NIA probe in mass Begusarai shooting

Unidentified criminals went on an indiscriminate shooting spree across Bihar's Begusarai district, killing one and injuring 10 others. | Photo: Twitter/ Screen grab

PATNA: Four history-sheeters from Begusarai were arrested today in connection with September 13 shoot outs in which a person was killed and 11 others injured in serial firings on the highway in the industrial town.

Begusarai is known for its fertiliser factory, Indian Oil Corporation plant and ancillary units.

District SP, Yogendra Kumar, produced the arrested youths - Yuvraj, Keshav alias Mago, Sumit alias Chunchun and Arjun before the media and claimed police have recovered two motor cycles and two country made pistols used in the shooting within 30 kms. He also claimed to have recovered the clothes which the culprits were wearing during the shoot outs.

However, Union Minister, Giriraj Singh, who represents Begusarai in Lok Sabha refuted SP’s claim saying innocents from a particular upper caste community have been arrested. "Police is covering up the entire incident by protecting the real culprits. This is part of the government's appeasement policy".

Singh demanded a probe by the NIA and CBI as the state police was trying to protect the criminals. Union minister said “It was an act of terror, not an ordinary crime.”

Chief MInister, Nitish Kumar, rubbished Giriraj Singh’s and said, “there is no need to hand over probe to NIA or CBI. Begusarai police is investigating the case. Giriraj ji is talking nonsense.”

SP too said the intention of the goons was to terrorise the people of Begusarai by their indiscriminate firings on the highway number 28 and 31.

One of the criminals, Keshav alias Mago was arrested by Government Railway police at Jhajha railway station. He had boarded the Maurya Express train to Ranchi, SP said.

SP claimed the four have been arrested with credible evidence based on technical surveillance of their mobile sets.

While talking to media persons, the four youths claimed they were innocents and were not in town at the time of the incident. Accused Keshav’s mother met BJP MP, Rakesh Sinha and told him her son was at a hotel when the shootings were taking place. SP said Keshav was giving instructions to other criminals and actively involved in conspiracy.

He said more arrests would be made as many more suspects are being questioned.