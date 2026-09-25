Bihar Mandar Hill Viral Video: 6 Men Booked After Woman Allegedly Assaulted, Harassed At Tourist Site

A disturbing video showing a woman allegedly being assaulted and sexually harassed by a group of men at Bihar’s Mandar Hill in Banka district has gone viral, prompting police to register a case against six unidentified people.

The incident reportedly took place on September 3, but the video came to the attention of police nearly three weeks later, on September 22. According to an NDTV report, the footage was received on the WhatsApp number of Bounsi Station House Officer Pankaj Kumar Jha through the police’s social media cell.

Woman Allegedly Surrounded, Assaulted With Slipper

The video, which carries a September 3 timestamp, allegedly shows six young men surrounding the woman at the popular tourist and pilgrimage site.

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According to reports, the men are seen behaving indecently with her and allegedly subjecting her to sexual harassment. One of them is seen hitting the woman with a slipper, while another allegedly threatens her.

The footage has since triggered concerns over the safety of women at crowded tourist and religious destinations.

Police Verify Mandar Hill Location

After receiving the video on September 22, Bounsi police began verifying the location shown in the footage. SHO Pankaj Kumar Jha reportedly visited Mandar Hill and confirmed that the incident had taken place at the site.

Police subsequently questioned local residents and shopkeepers in an effort to identify the woman and the six men seen in the video.

According to NDTV, local shopkeepers described those seen in the footage as young men but could not provide a clear identification.

FIR Filed Against 6 Unidentified Men

Bounsi police registered a suo motu FIR against the six unidentified accused based on the video and the information available to them, as the woman’s formal complaint has not been publicly confirmed in the reports available so far.

The case invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, sexual harassment, intent to disrobe and common intention. Relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act have also been invoked in connection with the circulation of the video.

The viral footage has been taken as an important piece of evidence as investigators work to establish the identities of those involved.

Police Search For Woman, Accused

Investigators are continuing efforts to identify both the woman and the six men seen in the footage. Police have questioned people living and working around Mandar Hill as part of the investigation.

Some additional claims have emerged during the investigation, including allegations involving extortion, but these details have not been conclusively established and remain under probe.

Police are expected to take further legal action once the accused are identified.

Another Bihar Video Raises Safety Concerns

The Mandar Hill incident comes amid growing concern over a series of videos from Bihar showing alleged harassment and assault of women in public places.

Similar incidents reported from Jamui and Samastipur have also drawn attention after videos surfaced online. The latest case has renewed questions over security arrangements at popular tourist and pilgrimage sites and the need for authorities to respond quickly when such footage comes to light.

The investigation into the Mandar Hill incident remains underway, with police examining the video and other local evidence to identify those allegedly involved