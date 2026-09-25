'Would He Have Been Caught?': Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary’s 'Reel Culture' Remark On Jamui Molestation Case Sparks Tejashwi Yadav Attack | Watch | X / IANS

Patna: Making a sarcastic remark about the growing trend of making reels, chief minister Samrat Choudhary derisively commented tha the Jamui molestation incident`s main accuse was identified and arrested quickly primarily due to his habit of making social media reels.

A video, showing a teenage boy and a girl being humiliated and molested went viral on social media platforms, prompting the police to swing into action and arrest the accused involved in the shocking incident. The incident had taken place on the outskirts of Jamui on September 19. The main accused, Nandan Yadav, was arrested after a “half encounter”.

Speaking at an event in Patna, CM said, “The reel hero culture has become too much these days. Reels are being made these days. I had been watching this for the past two days; people were just making reels. I repeatedly say that our administration is known for good governance, and without good governance, there can be no security. That is why I repeatedly tell criminals, why do you challenge my police? If you challenge them, you will get a response within 24 hours. There is no other way.”

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“Live your life, nobody is stopping you. But committing a criminal act does not make anyone a hero in society. Nowadays, people are getting killed in the pursuit of making reels. You must have seen what happened today (Tuesday). If he had not made a reel, would he have been caught? So, how many people will be killed in the pursuit of making reels?”

Reacting sharply to CM`s remarks, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav commented on

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'X', "The Chief Minister of Bihar, accused in seven murders with a criminal mindset, now pleads with the goons saying, 'Commit crimes quietly, buddy, but don't make reels or videos; it makes it tough for me to protect you then. Bihar police only put on a show of action when videos go viral due to public pressure; otherwise, they're in cahoots with everyone. Bihar is running on God's mercy. The mafia entrenched in the system and machinery is gleefully looting both the public's money and honor in this assault on democracy."