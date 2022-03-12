Bihar: Man kills two women in Gaya who protested against molestation by him

Two women, including an Anganwadi worker, were killed, while another was injured in Bihar's Gaya district on Saturday after they protested against a man from the village who allegedly molested the niece of one of the deceased.

The deceased have identified as Sushila Devi (45) and Kuman Devi (35), both residents of Akauni village under Khiraj Sarai police station.

The police said that they had protested against a person named Mukesh Paswan, who allegedly molested Sushila's niece on Saturday.

"Sushila's niece had gone to the field for some work when she was intercepted by Paswan. The accused molested her and also tried to rape her. However, she managed to escape from the spot and narrated her ordeal to her aunt. Sushila along with Kuman Devi then went to Paswan's house," said Gaya Paswan, Sushila's husband.

"But Paswan and his brothers attacked Sushila and Kuman with sharp-edged weapons. Before we came to their rescue, they were stabbed multiple times. My brother also sustained injuries in the process," Gaya Paswan said.

"We took them to the primary health centre in Khiraj Sarai where the doctors referred them to the Magadh Medical College in Gaya. Both succumbed to their injuries on their way to Gaya," he said.

"We have registered an FIR based on the statement of the victim's husband. An investigation is underway to nab the accused, who are absconding. The situation in the village is extremely tense. We have deployed adequate police force to bring the situation under control," said investigating officer S.K. Mandal.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 10:08 PM IST