Bihar: Man kills ex wife and daughter, commits suicide in Patna

Patna: In a sensational incident, a family of 3 died in a shoot out at A block of Police Colony on Thursday noon.

According to the senior SP of Patna, Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Begusarai fired three bullets on his 14 years old daughter, Sara Bharti and his estranged second wife, Priyanka Bharti.

All the three died on the spot at the entrance of the residence of a retired IG of police. Priyanka, an employee in the health department of Patna Secretariat was a tenant in the IG's house.

Rajiv had married younger sister of his wife following her death and wanted to keep the daughter from his first wife with him at Begusarai. But,neither his second wife nor her daughter wanted to stay with him.

Following differences with Rajiv, Priyanka had divorced him recently and got married to Satish Kumar, an Indian Air Force employee which left Rajiv enraged.

As Priankya and her daughter approached their rented accommodation, Rajiv intercepted them and fired on them from a pistol which was recovered from the spot by the police.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 07:34 PM IST