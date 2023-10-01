Bihar Man Held For Misbehaving With Crew On Indigo Flight Heading To Patna | Representational Photo

Bihar: The Patna Police on Saturday arrested a man as soon as he landed at the Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport for allegedly misbehaving with the flight crew.

The 27-year-old passenger, identified as Mohammad Kamar Neyaj, a mechanical engineer working with a private company in Bangalore, was arrested following a complaint by the IndiGo management. It took a lot of effort on the part of the crew and other passengers to control the man, said officials.

During interrogation, Neyaj told the police he found the air hostess “beautiful” and hence tried to speak with her. “Airhostess sundar hoti hai, isiliye baat karne gaya tha (Airhostesses are beautiful and that is why I had wanted to speak with her),” Neyaj, who hails from West Champaran district in Bihar, told airport police.

However, a person travelling with Neyaj claimed that he was mentally challenged and was under treatment at a private hospital at Kankarbagh colony in Patna, where he was being taken for consultation with the doctor.

Recent Incidents Of Indecent Passenger Behaviour

This is not the first instance of passengers misbehaving with crew onboard flights. In January 2023, three men who were allegedly drunk were held for misbehaving with air hostesses and crew members onboard a Delhi-Patna flight.

Initially the passengers were misbehaving with co-passengers onboard the flight and when the air hostess tried to intervene they started to misbehave with her as well.

In another case, a passenger was offloaded from a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Hyderabad for allegedly misbehaving with a crew member. The man who had just boarded the aircraft at the Delhi Airport, started harassing the crew member and caused disturbance to other passengers. The crew then complained to the PIC and security staff and the passenger was offloaded along with the person with whom he was travelling. The SpiceJet crew alleged that the passenger had touched one of the flight attendants inappropriately.