Bihar Man Caught Stealing Diesel From Train Engine? Here's Truth Behind the Viral Claim

A video purportedly showing a man stealing diesel from a train engine in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district has gone viral on social media, but official information indicates that the claim is misleading and that the incident actually took place in Guwahati.

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The clip, which shows a man standing near a railway engine with a plastic bag while apparently inserting a pipe into a fuel tank, was widely circulated by several social media users with captions alleging rampant diesel theft from trains in Bihar. One X user claimed that the individual was siphoning diesel from a stationary train “without any fear,” suggesting a serious law-and-order lapse.

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However, information shared by the Northeast Frontier Railway contradicts those claims. In an official post on X, the railway zone stated that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Guwahati had acted swiftly after receiving information about diesel theft from a railway power car at Guwahati Railway Station.

According to the statement, the RPF apprehended four individuals allegedly involved in the theft during the operation. Officials also recovered 25 litres of stolen diesel oil from their possession.

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The Northeast Frontier Railway added that all four accused were produced before the competent court in Guwahati for judicial proceedings following their arrest.

The clarification establishes that while the video does depict an alleged diesel theft incident, it is not connected to Sitamarhi in Bihar as claimed in the viral posts. Instead, it relates to an operation carried out by railway authorities in Assam’s Guwahati, where suspects were promptly detained.

The episode underscores how videos shared on social media can be accompanied by inaccurate location claims, potentially leading to misinformation and confusion unless verified through official sources.