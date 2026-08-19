Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav Detained During Protest In Patna Over Use Of AK-47 Against Agitating Students - VIDEO

Tejashwi Yadav Detained | PTI

Patna: Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was on Wednesday detained by police while leading the party's Raj Bhavan March in Patna.

The protest was organised to demand answers from the state government over the alleged firing of bullets from an AK-47 rifle in Siwan by police during a student protest against paper leaks last month. The constable seen using the AK-47 was subsequently suspended.

"This government, which uses AK-47, students are going to throw it away. They are playing with the students' future, paper leaks are happening, Bihar is becoming the centre of unemployment, paper leaks," Yadav said speaking to news agency PTI after getting detained.

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During the protest march, RJD supporters were seen using an AK-47 made of cardboard.

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Reportedly, police also used water cannons during the march. Reacting to the action, Tejashwi alleged that it was being carried out on the orders of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Read Also RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Gives Bihar Government 24-Hour Ultimatum Over Arrested NEET Protesters

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bihar government had transferred the Superintendent of Police of Siwan as part of a reshuffle of 18 IPS officers. Police had made it clear that no one was injured in the aerial firing from the assault rifle.