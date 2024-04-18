 Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lalu Yadav Campaigns For Daughter Rohini Acharya
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lalu Yadav Campaigns For Daughter Rohini Acharya

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lalu Yadav Campaigns For Daughter Rohini Acharya

After inaugurating a party office at Rauja in Saran late evening on Wednesday, Lalu told a gathering his daughter would not betray people as its sitting BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy had allegedly done.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav | File pic

Braving scorching heat, RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday campaigned for daughter Rohini Acharya contesting from Saran LS seat. After inaugurating a party office at Rauja in Saran late evening on Wednesday, Lalu told a gathering his daughter would not betray people as its sitting BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy had allegedly done.

Read Also
Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Tears Into Lalu Yadav's Party, Says 'RJD Is Another Name For...
article-image

He claimed Rudy could not fulfil his poll promises made during the 2014 and 2019 polls. Lalu again accused BJP of attempting to change the Constitution and pledged not to let BJP “abolish the constitution at any cost”.

“Had there not been a constitution, there would have not been reservation,” he remarked. Lalu lauded son Tejashwi saying what he did in 17 months, Nitish Kumar could not do for Bihar in 17 years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Is Nath’s Chhindwara Impenetrable For BJP?

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Is Nath’s Chhindwara Impenetrable For BJP?

Rahul Gandhi May Have To Fight Future Poll From Some Place Across Oceans: MP CM Yadav

Rahul Gandhi May Have To Fight Future Poll From Some Place Across Oceans: MP CM Yadav

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Union Minister Devendra Prasad Yadav, MP Bulo Mandal Quit RJD...

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Union Minister Devendra Prasad Yadav, MP Bulo Mandal Quit RJD...

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lalu Yadav Campaigns For Daughter Rohini Acharya

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lalu Yadav Campaigns For Daughter Rohini Acharya

'PM Modi Is Champion Of Corruption': Rahul Gandhi Quips Ahead Of Lok Sabha Election 2024

'PM Modi Is Champion Of Corruption': Rahul Gandhi Quips Ahead Of Lok Sabha Election 2024