Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lalu Yadav Campaigns For Daughter Rohini Acharya

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav | File pic

Braving scorching heat, RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday campaigned for daughter Rohini Acharya contesting from Saran LS seat. After inaugurating a party office at Rauja in Saran late evening on Wednesday, Lalu told a gathering his daughter would not betray people as its sitting BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy had allegedly done.

He claimed Rudy could not fulfil his poll promises made during the 2014 and 2019 polls. Lalu again accused BJP of attempting to change the Constitution and pledged not to let BJP “abolish the constitution at any cost”.

“Had there not been a constitution, there would have not been reservation,” he remarked. Lalu lauded son Tejashwi saying what he did in 17 months, Nitish Kumar could not do for Bihar in 17 years.