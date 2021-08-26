Bihar: Lockdown lifted as panchayat elections begin

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced a complete lifting of lockdown and allowed normal political activities, including meetings as the State Election Commission announced 11 phases elections to the three tier Panchayati Raj institutions.

Nitish Kumar said following improvement in the Corona situation,crisis management group has decided to restore normal political and social activities.

All restrictions are being withdrawn with directions to follow Corona appropriate protocols.

According to Nitish Kumar, temples, mosques and churches which were closed due to the second wave of corona would also open and devotees would be allowed to have normal activities in the religious purposes. Night curfew which was imposed five months back has been withdrawn.

There will be no restrictions on Ganeshotsav and Janamashtami festivals.

According to the chief minister, all schools from primary to 12 th standard, colleges, universities, technical institutions,coaching classes would function as usual and parks and gardens have been opened.

Nitish advised people to continue with masks as third wave of corona looms largely.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:39 AM IST