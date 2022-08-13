e-Paper Get App

Bihar: Left legislators not to join Nitish Kumar cabinet, will extend support from outside

There are 16 MLAs of Left parties in the Bihar Assembly supporting the Nitish government, these include 12 of CPI-ML (L), two each of CPI and CPM.

Law Kumar MishraUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 08:57 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar | ANI Photo

The 16 Left parties legislators are not going to join the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's ministry, said Deepankar Bhattacharya, general secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation CPI-ML(L), in a meeting of party MLAs which was held here today on the issue of joining the Mahagathbandhan ministry.

He said that the members have decided against joining the cabinet, but his party had already extended its full support to the non-Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state and will offer support from outside.

Bhattacharya added that they would meet Nitish Kumar soon and request for a common minimum programme of the government and coordination committees of seven parties in the Grand Alliance.

