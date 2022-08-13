Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reveals JD(U) sought 4 berths in 2019 Union Cabinet; but 'BJP didn't agree'

JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar | Photo: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Friday, claimed that the BJP had denied his request for four Ministerial berths in the Union Cabinet after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

While speaking to the media in Patna, Kumar said, "I had sought four seats after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It was my contention that they (BJP) had 17 seats in Bihar while we got 16. They were including five ministers from the state. Any other formula would have sent a bad signal across the state. You all may recall the turns of events thereafter."

According to Republic TV, further, the CM also confirmed rumours that RCP Singh's induction into the new Union cabinet in the year, 2021 was without his consent. He said, "So much did I do for this man, rights from the days he was an IAS officer. I even relinquished the top party post to give him a push. And what did he do? Party workers have been telling me how haughty he was towards them after becoming a minister."

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for the 8th time

Kumar took oath as Bihar chief minister in a no-frills ceremony at Raj Bhavan, a day after snapping ties with the BJP-led NDA and joining hands with the RJD to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' government.

He will face a floor test to prove majority in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on August 24.

(With inputs from agency)