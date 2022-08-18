Bihar: Left, Congress demand resignations of tainted ministers in Nitish Kumar government | Photo: ANI

PATNA: Congress and CPI(ML) which are part of the ruling Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar have asked the chief minister, Nitish Kumar to sack the tainted ministers from the RJD quota. Even a JDU MLA Bima Bharti demanded the dismissal of the food and supplies ministerLacy Singh (JDU) claiming she was involved in murder cases. Bima also threatened if Nitish failed to remove the minister, she would quit JDU.

The ministers being targeted by the alliance partners are the law minister, Kartikeya Singh and the agriculture minister, Sudhakar Singh, both from RJD. Kartikeya is wanted by a Danapur court in a case pending against him since 2014. He is charged with kidnapping a builder, Rajiv Ranjan.

Sudhakar Singh, son of the state RJD president, Jagdananad Singh is facing charges of "loot of public distribution scheme rice" as chairman of the primary agriculture cooperative society in Rohtas district. FIR was filed against him during the BJP-JDU government.

Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar on Thursday said he was looking into the case against the law minister. About charges levelled against the food and civil supplies minister, he said, "Allegations levelled by the former minister, Bima Bharti are false. Bima was made a minister by me in 2014 and 2019. She did not know how to write. I got her educated. I will persuade her to withdraw the charges against Lacy and if she fails to listen, she would be told to leave".

Nitish called on RJD president, Lalu Prasad at 10 Circular Road residence of Rabri Devi and wished him good health. Lalu advised him to "remain with the alliance and not try to desert it again". Chief Minister walked down to Rabri Devi's house and did not use the vehicle.