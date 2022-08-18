Mumbai: Nitin Gadkari unveils Double decker e-Bus at YB Chavan centre | Kamal Mishra

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India on August 18 unveiled the first electric double-decker air conditioned bus. The bus is manufactured by a firm called Switch.

The electric bus will reportedly ferry twice the number of seated passengers, has contemporary styling and feel-good interiors and exteriors, with the latest safety standards.

Gadkari, speaking at the launch in YB Chavan Centre, said, "There is a need to transform the country's transport system from a long-term perspective. With focus on reforming urban transport, we are trying to build a low footprint and high passenger density integrated EV mobility ecosystem."

He added, "Government's vision and policies are supportive towards EV adoption with growing consumer demand for greener solutions. I would like to congratulate Switch Mobility, subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, for being the one to revive the double decker and remain committed to introducing new technologies for the benefit of possengers and society, at large."

Ashok Hinduja, Chairman - Hinduja Group of Companies (India) commenting on the launch, said, "Launching the Switch EN 22 in Mumbal today is a proud moment for the Hinduja Group. The Group has a clear vision to support economies in delivering their net zero objectives through renewable energy, finance and zero emission transportation."

He added, "We are confident that our new zero emission double-decker bus will deliver a cleaner and more sustainable future, reinforcing our commitment for India and the globe."

Mahesh Babu, CEO - Switch Mobility India, COO - Switch Mobility Ltd, double said,"We are pleased to unveil the Switch EIV 22, India's first and unique electric decker. Mumbai and double deckers are synonymous with public transport, and we are certain that Switch EIV 22 will not only bring back fond memories for Mumbaikars, but will transform the public transport space in terms of sustainability and footprint which isthe need of the hour in India."