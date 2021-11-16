Bihar: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's relatives killed in road accident

Patna: Six people, including five relatives of Bollywood star, Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in Mumbai in june 16 last year, were killed in road accident at Lakhisarai, 150 kms east from Patna on NH 333 Tuesday morning

The deceased were also related to additional DG of Haryana police, Om Prakash Singh. SSR sister is married to Haryana cadre police officer.

The SUV in which they were returning from Patna collided head on with a truck coming from opposite direction.The family had gone to Patna to cremate body of Gita Singh, sister of O P Singh, at Ganga banks.

SP of Lakhisarai, Sushil Kumar said due to the impact of the collision, SUV was mangled and bodies could be pulled out with the help of iron cutters.

Among those dead is Laljit Singh, husband of Gita Singh, Ramchandra Singh, Nemani Singh, Sunita Devi, Anita Devi and driver Chetan Kumar.

Four others who received serious injuries were shifted to Lakhisarai Sadar hospital and Patna medical College hospital. They are_ Balmukund Singh, Dilkhush Singh, Valmiki Singh and Pramod Kumar.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 07:59 PM IST