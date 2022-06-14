e-Paper Get App

Bihar: JDU expels four leaders over anti-party activities, supporting RCP Singh

JDU has denied renomination to RCP Singh in Rajya Sabha as his second term expires on July 7.

Law Kumar MishraUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Four senior leaders of the Janata Dal-United (JDU), who were considered supporters of the Union Steel Minister RCP Singh, were expelled from the primary membership of the party on Tuesday.

State JDU president Umesh Kushwaha announced the termination of primary membership of two general secretaries, Bipin Kumar Yadav and Anil Kumar, chairman of the party's Bhangi (scavengers) cell and party spokesman Dr Ajay Alok.

The four leaders, according to Kushwaha, were running programmes parallel to the official programmes of JDU and praising RCP on different social media platforms, alleging that the leaders were engaged in anti-party activities too.

JDU has denied renomination to RCP Singh in Rajya Sabha as his second term expires on July 7. He has also been asked to vacate bungalow number 7 on Strand Road.

article-image

