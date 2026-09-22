'Bihar Is Being Shamed': Tejashwi Yadav Demands CM Samrat Choudhary's Resignation Over Jamui Incident

LoP Tejashwi Yadav (L) & eputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary (R) | File Pic

Patna: Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over the harassment of a boy and a girl in Jamui district, alleging that law and order has completely collapsed in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, the RJD national working president claimed that "Bihar is being shamed", and the state was witnessing "gundaraaj".

"Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary should immediately resign. It is shameful that some NDA leaders, including ministers, are justifying the incident by saying that such small things happen," he said.

A video went viral on Monday, showing a boy and a girl being harassed by a group of people on a roadside in Jamui. The incident triggered a nationwide outrage, following which some of the accused were arrested.

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