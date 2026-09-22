 'Bihar Is Being Shamed': Tejashwi Yadav Demands CM Samrat Choudhary's Resignation Over Jamui Incident
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HomeIndia'Bihar Is Being Shamed': Tejashwi Yadav Demands CM Samrat Choudhary's Resignation Over Jamui Incident

'Bihar Is Being Shamed': Tejashwi Yadav Demands CM Samrat Choudhary's Resignation Over Jamui Incident

Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav demanded Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s resignation over the harassment of a boy and girl in Jamui. Calling the incident shameful, Tejashwi alleged that law and order had collapsed in Bihar and accused the state of witnessing “gundaraaj”. The incident sparked nationwide outrage after a video went viral, with several accused arrested.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 22, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
'Bihar Is Being Shamed': Tejashwi Yadav Demands CM Samrat Choudhary's Resignation Over Jamui Incident
LoP Tejashwi Yadav (L) & eputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary (R) | File Pic

Patna: Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over the harassment of a boy and a girl in Jamui district, alleging that law and order has completely collapsed in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, the RJD national working president claimed that "Bihar is being shamed", and the state was witnessing "gundaraaj".

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"Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary should immediately resign. It is shameful that some NDA leaders, including ministers, are justifying the incident by saying that such small things happen," he said.

A video went viral on Monday, showing a boy and a girl being harassed by a group of people on a roadside in Jamui. The incident triggered a nationwide outrage, following which some of the accused were arrested.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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