Bihar: Hajipur court grants bail to Galwan martyr's father in memorial case

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Bihar: Raj Kapoor Singh, father of Jai Kishore Singh who lost his life in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash was granted bail on Thursday by Additional District Judge Naveen Kumar Thakur's court in Hajipur.

Singh had built a memorial for his martyr son Jai Kishore Singh on the government land located in front of his house in Kajri Buzurg village. Opposing the construction of the memorial, some people lodged a complaint with the police in Jandaha police station of Vaishali, Bihar. The police not only beat the martyr's father badly, but also arrested him.

A political ruckus broke in Bihar over the beating and arrest of Raj Kapoor Singh. The BJP lashed out at the Nitish government by raising this issue in the assembly. On the other hand, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his displeasure by talking to CM Nitish Kumar on the phone on this issue.

BJP MLAs loudly raised this issue in the assembly. Not only this, BJP demanded an apology while targeting the Nitish Kumar government. BJP MLAs protested outside the assembly with banners and posters in their hands and raised slogans. The BJP accused the state government of humiliating the martyr's father.

Nothing wrong to build a memorial in memory of martyr's son - BJP MLA

BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi said that the state police did a wrong thing against the family of the martyr and it is not wrong to build a memorial in the memory of the son. Sanjay Saraogi said, Nitish Kumar should apologize for humiliating the martyr's family. 

Local administration could have dealt with it sensitively – Bihar minister 

On the other hand, Bihar minister Ashok Chaudhary said that if a person builds something on the land against encroachment, then action is taken against him. It is being claimed that the martyr's father was misbehaved. But this issue could have been handled sensitively by the local administration. He told that we have ordered an inquiry into the matter. But it is not right to build anything on government land.

article-image

