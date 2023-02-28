Bihar: Father of Galwan martyr thrashed, arrested for building memorial for son on govt land in Vaishali |

The police in Vaishali, Bihar, allegedly beat and then detained the father of the Galwan martyr, Jai Kishore Singh, for erecting a memorial to his son on public property.

As per a report by the Republic, the soldier's brother that he gave his life in the Galwan conflict, said, “DSP ma'am had visited and told us to remove the statue within 15 days. Later police station in-charge came to our home and arrested my father and also beat him. I am also an armed forces personnel.”

Poonam Kesari, the sub-divisional police officer for Mahua, stated that after walls were constructed bordering the statue, the landowner's rights were violated. "On January 23, a case was registered under the SC/ST Act over a statue being erected on the land of Hari Nath Ram and on government land in Jandaha," she said. Subsequently, walls were constructed to surround the monument. Due to unauthorised encroachment, landowners' rights are being violated, the SDPO continued.

Moreover, the SDPO said, “The land where the statue has been erected belongs to the government of Bihar. A road passes through that land, near which both the defendant and the complainant also have their own land parcels. The land of the person challenging the memorial passes through the land on which the memorial is built. No permission was taken to build the memorial, and thus his rights were violated. "He (the father) would have built the statue on his own land; he has enough land, or he would have bought land from the government."