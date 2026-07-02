Bihar Govt To Convert Corruption-Seized Properties Into Schools Under Zero-Tolerance Drive

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary | X

Patna: Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary asserted on Thursday that the government would attach properties of corrupt politicians and officers and use them for social purposes.

Addressing a function to mark the vigilance awareness day, Choudhary said, “Properties seized from corrupt individuals will be used for the benefit of society. The Bihar government will operate schools on properties seized in corruption cases to send a message to society that wealth acquired through corruption will ultimately benefit the public.”

He said that regardless of whether a person was a minister, MLA , public representative, or any official, they would face action if found involved in economic crimes or corruption. No one will be spared in corruption cases and the law will take its course with complete impartiality, he added.

Expressing his concern over the growing tendency of "shortcuts" in society, Samrat said that anyone trying to become wealthy through shortcuts would be sent directly to Beur Jail. He said that people must adopt honesty, dedication and moral values. “Corruption is not just a problem of the government system, but it is also a matter related to social thinking. In such a situation, widespread public awareness against it is necessary,” he added.

CM said that Bihar government was working on the policy of "zero tolerance" against corruption. He directed vigilance investigation bureau (VIB), special vigilance unit (SVU) and economic offences unit (EOU) to identify those involved in corruption and take direct and strict action against them. Those indulging in irregularities while implementing government schemes will not get protection at any level, he contended.

He said that an anti-corruption awareness campaign would be launched in schools across the state to make the future generation aware of the ill effects of corruption. Through the campaign, efforts will be made to inculcate honesty, morality, and a sense of responsibility in children, so that a clean and transparent society can be built in the future, he remarked.