Bengaluru Quarry Collapse: 7 Dead, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar Visits Victims At Hospital | X - ANI

Karnataka, July 2: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday visited Rajarajeshwari Hospital, where the bodies of seven labourers who died in the stone quarry collapse at the Madapattana area in Bengaluru South district have been kept.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda meets the people injured in the incident of rock collapse at a stone quarry in Madapatna. Seven workers died, and five were injured in the incident.



(Source: Krishna Byre Gowda) pic.twitter.com/ia2OJUmoiy — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2026

The Chief Minister met the injured workers undergoing treatment and consoled the bereaved families. He assured them of all necessary support from the government.

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, MLAs ST Somashekhar and AC Srinivas accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

Quarry Collapse Incident

The quarry accident at Madapattana occurred on Thursday morning when boulders collapsed, killing seven workers and injuring several others. The bodies have been kept at RR Hospital for post-mortem, while the injured are receiving treatment at the same facility.

Officials said further action would be taken after receiving the detailed report on the incident.

According to initial information, seven daily-wage labourers from Bihar lost their lives on Thursday morning when a massive rock fell at a stone quarry site in Bengaluru’s Madapattana. The workers were engaged in routine quarrying operations when a huge rock, reportedly falling from a height of about 40 feet, trapped them beneath the debris.

The victims were all daily-wage labourers who were trapped under the fallen boulder and died on the spot at the stone crusher site.

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Government Response

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday said that around eight people appeared to have lost their lives in the stone quarry collapse at Madapattana in Bengaluru South Taluk, adding that officials from the Mines and Geology Department and the Home Department were at the spot assessing the situation.

"The Mines and Geology Department and the Department of Home Personnel are at the spot. A total of around eight people appear to have lost their lives in this accident, most of whom are from other states, while one person is from our state. We are awaiting the detailed reports. The Mines and Geology Department is evaluating the situation as we speak," Priyank Kharge said.

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