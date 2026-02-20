Bihar Govt Signs MoUs For Establishing AI CoE, Research Park At IIT Patna | ANI

Patna: Bihar government has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with several major technology companies as well as with IIT Patna for projects and investments worth Rs 468 crore at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit and Expo 2026, New Delhi.

10,000 Jobs, 50,000 Trainees

This initiative is expected to create over 10,000 new job opportunities in the field of emerging technologies. Additionally, more than 50,000 youth will receive skill development training through AI-linked programmes.

AI Centres and Research Park

The MoUs are aimed at promoting innovation, incubation and employment opportunities in Bihar by setting up AI Centres of Excellence (AI CoE) and a research park at IIT Patna. For setting up Bihar AI Centre of Excellence, Tiger Analytics will be Industry Partner and IIT Patna will be Academic Partner.

Partnerships with GCC and IT Units

In addition, MoUs have also been signed with notable GCC units and IT units such as Red Cyber, GrowQR, CIPL and others under Bihar GCC policy 2026 and Bihar IT policy 2024.

New Policies to Boost Tech

Bihar government recently approved the Bihar Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy 2026 and the Bihar Semiconductor Policy 2026, with the objective of establishing Bihar as a global technology hub for eastern and northeastern India.

Major Initiatives for Tech Hub

To develop Bihar as the technology hub of northeastern India, the state government has undertaken several major initiatives. These include the announcement of a Mega AI Core of Engineering under the Bihar AI Mission, signing of agreements with industry partners and academic partners, signing of investment intent letters with leading investors, unveiling of state policies, launch of the Bihar GCC Policy 2026 and Bihar Semiconductor Policy 2026, and the establishment of a Research Park at IIT Patna, among others.

Bihar Emerging as AI Hub

Just as India is emerging as a global agenda-setter in the field of artificial intelligence, Bihar too is rapidly establishing its identity as a technology hub in northeastern India. The introduction of the Bihar GCC Policy, Semiconductor Policy, and IT policy has significantly increased interest among global technology companies in the state.