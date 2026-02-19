 Bihar Speaker, Ministers Among 42 MLAs Served Notice Patna High Court Over Poll Affidavits
The Patna High Court has issued notices to 42 Bihar MLAs, including Speaker Prem Kumar and Energy Minister Vijendra Prasad Yadav, over alleged discrepancies in their election affidavits. The court has sought responses within a stipulated period. The petitions were filed by rival candidates alleging concealment of facts and poll irregularities.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 03:24 PM IST
article-image

The Patna High Court has issued notices to 42 Members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, including Speaker Prem Kumar, seeking their response over alleged discrepancies in their election affidavits.

The notices were issued following a petition that accused the legislators of providing incorrect or incomplete information in their nomination affidavits during the Bihar Assembly elections. The court has directed all 42 MLAs to submit their replies within a stipulated timeframe, underscoring the seriousness of the matter.

Those served notices include Energy Minister Vijendra Prasad Yadav, BJP MLA Jivesh Mishra, JD(U) MLA Chetan Anand, and RJD MLA Amarendra Kumar, among others. Lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties are part of the list.

After the preliminary hearing, the High Court directed the respondents to file their replies, after which further proceedings will take place. The development has stirred political circles in Bihar, as senior leaders and ministers now face judicial scrutiny.

