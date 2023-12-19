Bihar Govt Official Escapes Kidnapping Attempt After Car Crashes Into Drain On Hajipur-Chhapra Highway; Probe Underway | Twitter

Patna: A shocking incident that came to light from Bihar has raised questions over the law and order situation in the state. In Vaishali district, there was a plot to kidnap a Bihar Government official Uday Kumar Ujjwal on Saturday (December 18). Uday Kumar works as a coordinator for the Education Department, he was being kidnapped to extort Rs 5 crore as ransom. There are reports that the plan was hatched by the driver of his car and his brother, who collaborated with four criminals.

The incident occurred when Uday Kumar Ujjwal was travelling from Hajipur to his home

The incident occurred when Uday Kumar Ujjwal was travelling from Hajipur to his home in Patna at night. Around six men on bikes stopped his car near the Hajipur-Chhapra highway and threw the driver out of the car after thrashing him. They took the government official along with them in his car. The kidnappers then demanded Rs 5 crore as ransom to let the official go alive.

Kidnappers also asked him for his ATM PIN

They drove the vehicle around at night and were pressurising the official to cough up the amount of Rs 5 crore. There are reports that the kidnappers also asked him for his ATM PIN so that they could withdraw the money from his account. After driving for some time the driver accidentally drove the vehicle into a drain and the official fell out of the vehicle.

He escaped from the kidnappers and reached the police station

After falling out of the car, he escaped from the kidnappers and reached the police station. The police acted after receiving the information of the incident from the victim and recovered his vehicle from the spot. The police initiated an operation to nab the criminals. They are also checking the CCTV cameras installed near the spot where the incident occurred.