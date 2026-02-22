 Bihar Exports Five Tonnes Of High-quality Makhana To China
Bihar has exported five tonnes of Mithila Makhana to China, marking a major boost for the state’s GI-tagged superfood. The shipment, facilitated by COFFED and private partners, is expected to improve incomes for thousands of fishermen and expand Bihar’s global agri-export reach.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
Patna: Bihar State Fishermen's Cooperative Federation (COFFED) has exported five tonnes of high-quality Mithila Makhana (fox nut) to the Chinese company, Manjing Royal Equipment.

The consignment was routed through Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Bihta near Patna. Makhana is already exported to several countries like United States, Australia, Canada, UAE, Belgium, Dubai, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, London, and the Gulf countries. Now, China has also joined the list. At least 50 to 60 containers of Makhana are exported from Bihar every month.

Bihar agriculture minister Ram Kripal Yadav, who was present at the ceremony, flagged off the container filled with Makhana. He said that the export of five tonnes of Makhana to China was a historic achievement, which was made possible due to the state government`s pro-farmer policies, quality of the produce, and hard work of farmers. Gujarat-based company, Root2Leaf Organic LLP, has played a key role in linking COFFED with the Chinese company.

COFFED managing director Rishikesh Kashyap stated that exports of Makhana to various countries were in recognition of Makhana-producing fishermen`s hard work and their adherence to the quality. “COFFED is committed to establishing Bihar's products in the international market. In the coming years, the export of makhana, fish products, and other agricultural products will be further increased," he added.

The rising export will provide better markets and fair prices to makhana-producing fishermen in Bihar, direct benefits to thousands of fishermen through cooperatives, employment generation and promotion of export-oriented industries in the state, strengthening the 'Vocal for Local' and 'Make in India' campaigns. Over 880 cooperative societies affiliated with COFFED and millions of members will benefit from this initiative.

Mithila Makhana has now gained global recognition as a superfood. The central government has also established a Makhana Board in Bihar for the development of the Makhana sector, which will further facilitate Makhana production, processing, and marketing.

Nearly 90 percent of world production of Makhana comes from Bihar, particularly from 10 districts, namely Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Katihar, Purnea, Kishanganj, Araria, Saharsha, Supaul and Madhepura. Makhana of this region has been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the central government.

