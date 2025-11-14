 Bihar Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Thanks People Of State After NDA's Landslide Victory
Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 07:13 PM IST
article-image

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday evening expressed gratitude towards the people of the state following the National Democratic Alliance's historic victory.

Taking to X, the Bihar CM wrote, "In the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections-2025, the people of the state have expressed their confidence in our government by giving us a massive majority. For this, I bow to all the esteemed voters of the state and express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks."

He also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support.

He attributed the NDA's smashing victory to the collective efforts of the NDA partners. "The NDA alliance has achieved a massive majority in this election by demonstrating complete unity. For this massive victory, thanks and gratitude are also due to all the partners of the NDA alliance—Shri Chirag Paswan Ji, Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi Ji, and Shri Upendra Kushwaha Ji," he said.

The Bihar CM assured that Bihar will progress further and become one of the most developed states in the country.

The Bihar Chief Minister's post followed a series of posts on X by PM Modi, who thanked the people of Bihar for delivering a historic and unprecedented mandate to the NDA in the 2025 Assembly elections, asserting that the verdict reflected the triumph of good governance, development and social justice.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi said, "Sushashan ki jeet hui hai... Vikas ki jeet hui hai... Jan kalyan ki bhavna jeet hui hai... Samajik nyay ki jeet hui hai" (Good governance has won... Development has won... The spirit of public welfare has won... Social justice has won). Expressing deep gratitude to "the family members of Bihar", he said the overwhelming mandate would empower the NDA to serve the people with renewed commitment and energy.

Whilst the NDA is headed for a smashing victory, the Opposition has been decimated in the state. According to the Election Commission's website at 7:00 pm, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party with leads in 90 seats. The NDA was poised to secure nearly 200 seats, handing a crushing defeat to the Mahagathbandhan, which remained below 35 seats.

