Bihar Elections 2020: For birthday, Tejashwi Yadav asks supporters to be vigilant on counting day

Patna (Bihar): With Mahagathbandan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav deciding to keep his birthday celebrations simple, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday requested party workers to stay at home and avoid turning up at his house to personally greet.

The party has also asked workers to be vigilant on November 10, the day when votes of Bihar Assembly polls will be counted. The RJD's chief ministerial candidate celebrates his 31 st birthday on November 9.

"A humble request to all well wishers and supporters that the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav personal decision to celebrate his birthday with simplicity, you stay at home and avoid coming to the house to personally greet. Keep your vigilant presence in the area for counting of 10 November," RJD tweeted in Hindi.