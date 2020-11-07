Bihar Elections 2020 Exit Poll: Today's Chanakya predicts landslide victory for RJD-led Mahagathbandhan

The polling for the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 was concluded on Saturday.

The polling was held in 78 assembly seats in the third and final phase in which 2.35 crore voters were eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates.

According to the Election Commission data, the voter turnout was recorded at 57.58 per cent, more than the polling percentage witnessed in the previous two rounds.

Meanwhile, the Exit Poll conducted by Today's Chanakya has predicted a landslide victory for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan.

According to Exit Poll, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is predicted to win only 55 (±11) seats, while the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) is projected to bag a whopping 180 (±11) seats in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly.