Bihar Elections 2020 Exit Poll: Today's Chanakya predicts landslide victory for RJD-led Mahagathbandhan

The polling for the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 was concluded on Saturday.
The polling was held in 78 assembly seats in the third and final phase in which 2.35 crore voters were eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates.
According to the Election Commission data, the voter turnout was recorded at 57.58 per cent, more than the polling percentage witnessed in the previous two rounds.
Meanwhile, the Exit Poll conducted by Today's Chanakya has predicted a landslide victory for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan.
According to Exit Poll, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is predicted to win only 55 (±11) seats, while the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) is projected to bag a whopping 180 (±11) seats in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly.
The Exit Poll conducted by Today's Chanakya has predicted 34% (± 3%) vote share for NDA, 44% (± 3%) for the Mahagathbandhan and 22% (± 3%) for the other parties.
As per the Exit Poll, the issue of unemployment (35%) had the biggest influence on the voting pattern, followed by development (28%) and corruption (19%).
Meanwhile, most of the Exit Polls show the Mahagathbandhan under the leadership of RJD's Tejashwi Yadav having an edge over the NDA.
According to the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, Tejashwi Yadav is the preferred chief minister of Bihar.
Besides, the Times Now-CVoter Exit Poll has predicted 116 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), 120 seats for the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), one seat for the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), and six seats to other parties.
The ABP-CVoter Exit Poll has predicted 104-128 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), 108-131 seats for the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), 1-3 seat for the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), and 4-8 seats to other parties.
Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll has projected a clear victory for the Mahagathbandhan. The Exit Poll has predicted that Mahagathbandhan will win 118 to 138 seats, while the NDA is likely to be restricted to 91 to 117 seats.