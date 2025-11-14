 Bihar Election Results 2025: Congress Leading In 1 Out Of 10 Seats Where Rahul Gandhi Held Rallies
Users on X have listed 10 seats where Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi had campaigned. Notably, the Congress is trailing in 9 of those seats by a significant margin.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi | ANI

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA is all set to script history in Bihar as it leads on 208 out of the 243 seats in the state assembly. The BJP is heading towards becoming the single largest party and is currently leading on 95 seats. The opposition alliance, the Mahagathbandhan, has been bundled out at 28 seats, of which Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD is the major contributor with 24 seats. In a major upset for the Congress, the Grand Old Party is leading in only 2 seats.

An interesting observation pointed out by netizens on X is making the rounds on social media.

The seats include Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Aurangabad, Gaya, Purnia, Banka, Bhagalpur and Kishanganj.

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: Can BJP Form Government In State Without JDU? Here's How...
article-image

Meanwhile, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya slammed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as counting is underway.

Amit Malviya Slams RJD Congress

Taking to X he said,"Bihar has completely erased the existence of the alliance between Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, who called the worship of Chhathi Maiya 'drama'."

Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra

Earlier in August, Rahul Gandhi led a Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. The 1300-km-long Voter Adhikar Yatra from  Sasaram in Bihar was against the alleged vote-theft.

The yatra, which was of 16 days, covered around 1,300 kilometers and passed through over 20 districts of the state. It commenced on August 17 at Dehri-on-Sone in Rohtas and concluded with a grand rally in Patna on September 1.

