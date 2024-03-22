Bihar Congress Sulks As RJD Names 4 Candidates Amid Ongoing Seat-Sharing Talks

Lalu Prasad Yadav |

Bihar: Amid an apparent seat-sharing impasse among constituents of the grand alliance, RJD president Lalu Prasad on Thursday shocked its coalition partners by announcing names of four candidates for the LS election.

The RJD fields former agriculture minister Kumar Sarvjeet from Gaya, Shravan Kushwaha from Nawada, Abhay Kushwaha from Aurangabad and Archana Bharti from Jamui. Abhay Kushwaha joined RJD after quitting JD(U) recently. Lalu has also given party symbols to RJD candidates. According to reports, the party is likely to contest 28 of the total 40 LS seats, and ready to concede only seven to the Congress.

Reacting to the development, Congress spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwari said, "Seat-sharing deal among constituents of the grand alliance should have been announced in a press conference first as it sends only the wrong message if any coalition partner jumps the gun. In pursuance of the coalition dharma, all constituents should have been taken into confidence (by RJD)."

Grand Alliance To Announce Seat-Sharing Deal Today

The grand alliance is likely to announce its seat-sharing deal on Friday, he added. Meanwhile, CPI general secretary D Raja will announce names of the party candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Bihar on Friday. The CPI is likely to contest one seat while another left party CPI(ML) may field candidates on two seats, sources added. In 2019, the Left parties were not part of the grand alliance in the eastern state. On the other hand, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief and former minister Mukesh Sahni is also expected to join the grand alliance. This is why there is a delay in the announcement of seat-sharing pact, the sources added.

They claimed Sahni was asked by the grand alliance to clarify his position till Thursday otherwise the seat-sharing arrangement would be announced. If Sahni joins the grand alliance, he may be given a ticket from Muzaffarpur.