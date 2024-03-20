Bihar: JAP Chief Pappu Yadav To Merge His Party With Congress, Meets Lalu & Tejashwi Yadav

Pappu Yadav, the National President of the Jan Adhikar Party and former MP, declared his decision to merge his party with the Congress, heaping praises on Rahul Gandhi. Yadav also met RJD chief Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

Pappu Yadav, who was previously vocal in criticising and opposing Lalu Prasad and his family, particularly targeting them on the issue of dynasty politics, met Lalu and Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday night. When questioned about the merger of his party with the Congress, Yadav responded positively.

Lalu Yadav mentor, Tejashwi brother: Pappu Yadav

While referring to Lalu Prasad Yadav as his mentor, Yadav also referred to Tejashwi Yadav as his brother. Yadav mentioned that his wife, Ranjit Ranjan, is already a member of the Congress, and praised Rahul Gandhi for his efforts to connect with the people. He said that he had decided to merge their party with Congress following the principles of the Congress and with the blessings of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Yadav expressed their commitment to advancing the politics of OBCs and weaker sections in the Hindi belt, aligning with Rahul Gandhi's ideology.

Yadav wants to contest Lok Sabha polls from Purnia

Yadav acknowledged Lalu Yadav's continuous fight against the BJP in Bihar, describing him as his mentor, and expressed his intent to collaborate with Tejashwi to establish a competent government in Bihar. He stated that they will work together under Tejashwi's leadership. Yadav declared his intention to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Purnia, emphasising its significance as their stronghold. He firmly stated that apart from Purnia, he couldn't envision representing any other constituency. Purnia holds immense importance to him, being his lifeline, and he expressed his unwavering commitment to it.