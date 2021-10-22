Bihar: Congress and RJD end alliance after two decades ahead of bypolls

Patna: Over two decades old alliance between the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is over, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Bihar, Bhakta Charan Das said here on Friday.

Das said the RJD did not honour the alliance commitment with the Congress and fielded it's candidate for by-election to Kusheshwarasthan scheduled for October 30.

In the 2020 assembly elections, Congress in alliance with RJD had fielded former president of Bihar Pradesh Congress committee,who had lost to JDU candidate Shashi Bhushan Hazari. His death necessitated by_election. RJD has set up its candidate and Congress fielded son of Ashok Kumar.



Das said RJD has breached the alliance and now Congress would prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by putting candidates in all the 40 constituencies.



Three youth leaders, Hardik Patel, Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mewani who arrived here will campaign for the Congress for three days. Political observers said entry of Kanhaiya Kumar into the Congress has not been appreciated by the RJD president, Lalu Prasad who felt a dent into the young leader image of his son, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Along with Kusheshwarsthan, by-election is being held at Tarapur in Munger district also.

