Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Returns From Delhi After NDA Talks, Cabinet Expansion Likely On May 6

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary | Image: ANI

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary returned to Patna on Monday after concluding his visit to New Delhi, where he held key meetings with senior leaders of the NDA.

During his visit, the Chief Minister met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior alliance leaders.

According to sources, the party high command has given its final approval to the list of ministers, paving the way for a Cabinet expansion in Bihar.

The Cabinet expansion is likely to take place on May 6, although an official announcement is still awaited.

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony have already begun at Gandhi Maidan, with stage decoration and logistical arrangements currently under way.

A Cabinet meeting has also been scheduled for 5 p.m. on the same day, and is expected to be the first meeting involving the newly inducted ministers.

Sources indicate that the Cabinet formation will emphasise caste and regional balance, the inclusion of experienced leaders, the induction of new and young faces, and adequate representation for women.

The expansion is expected to reflect a mix of continuity and change, aimed at strengthening governance and political outreach.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed deep grief over the fatal accident that claimed five lives in Rohtas early on Monday morning, terming the incident extremely tragic.

He extended condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

He also directed the administration to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

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The fatal incident occurred in Mathiya village under the Dinara police station area at around 3 a.m. on Monday.

According to an official, the victims had returned from a ‘Tilak’ ceremony in Lodhi village in the Chenari area.

While they were crossing the road after alighting from a bus, a speeding container truck collided with a pickup van, then hit the bus, and ran over five individuals, killing them on the spot.

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