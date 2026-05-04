Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Hails BJP’s Historic West Bengal Win As Triumph Of Sacrifice & Faith |

Patna: Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday asserted that BJP`s historic victory in West Bengal was a triumph of sacrifice, devotion and unwavering faith.

CM also met his predecessor Nitish Kumar and shared the “moment of pride” in the NDA's resounding victory in the assembly elections Choudhary wrote on ‘X’, “The struggle did not stop, the resolve did not break… It was the sacrifices that elevated the saffron to the pinnacle. This historic victory of the BJP in West Bengal is a triumph of sacrifice, devotion, and unwavering faith. We also pay our respects to all the workers and their families who dedicated their all in this journey from zero to the summit; this public mandate is a true tribute to their courage. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the country's popular Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, National President Shri Nitin Nabin Ji, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji, State BJP President Shri Samik Bhattacharya Ji, Leader of the Opposition Shri Suvendu Adhikari Ji, and every dedicated worker. Heartfelt gratitude and salutations to the great people of West Bengal.”

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“Where Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was born, that Bengal is ours. A heartfelt million-fold salute to the conscious and patriotic people of Bengal for giving BJP a historic mandate in the West Bengal Assembly elections. Victory to Mother India!," he remarked in another post. He also expressed his happiness over BJP`s impressive performance in Assam and Puducherry.

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JD (U) working president Sanjay Jha quoted Ramdhari Singh ‘Dinkar’, few lines from his poem, “Jantantra Ka Janma”, saying, “Sinhasan Khali Karo Ki Janta Aati Hai” (Vacate the throne as people are coming). “Congratulations, Bengal! After 49 long years, hope finally dawns, lighting the way to a brighter future,” he added.