Bihar CM Race: Nishant Kumar, Samrat Choudhary Among Top Contenders

Speculation over Bihar’s next Chief Minister has intensified after JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar secured a Rajya Sabha seat, with indications that he may step down from the top post in April.

Sources suggest Kumar could resign around April 8, while he is expected to take oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 13. However, his party, the Janata Dal (United), is treading cautiously, signalling that any decision on succession must have Kumar’s full backing.

The JD(U) has made it clear it does not want a surprise leadership change, unlike in states such as Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan, where the BJP leadership picked relatively lesser-known faces. Party insiders insist the next chief must carry forward Kumar’s legacy and preserve the delicate social coalition he built.

Among the names doing the rounds, Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar has emerged as a strong contender. Former MP Anand Mohan Singh has openly backed Nishant, arguing that if he is to enter politics, he should be made Chief Minister rather than deputy.

At the same time, BJP leaders are also in the reckoning, with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary being seen as a viable option. Anand Mohan noted that Choudhary fits well into the state’s backward caste political matrix.

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The BJP has remained cautious, stating that its central leadership will take the final call after consulting NDA allies. With JD(U) holding 85 MLAs, just four fewer than the BJP, the regional party is asserting its influence in the decision-making process.

Adding another layer, JD(U) leaders maintain the party remains strong despite Kumar’s likely shift to national politics. They point to Nishant Kumar’s popularity and emphasise the need to keep allies like LJP (Ram Vilas) and HAM on board.

As the transition looms, the leadership choice is expected to test the balance within the NDA in Bihar.