Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha In New Delhi Today | ANI

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) Chief Nitish Kumar will take oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Both Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary arrived in the national capital on Thursday and are likely to attend the oath-taking event.

Following his election to the Rajya Sabha, Kumar resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) on March 30.

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On Thursday, Nitish Kumar arrived in New Delhi and later confirmed that he would soon resign as Chief Minister.​

Speaking to reporters on the reason behind his move, he had said, “I have accomplished a lot of work in Bihar. Now I felt that I should remain here, and that is what I am doing.”​

He further added, “I will step down from my role there and work here. I will resign in three or four days. New individuals will be appointed as Chief Minister and Ministers.”​

Nitish Kumar was accompanied by Sanjay Jha, National Working President of the Janata Dal (United), and Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary.​

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Earlier, Sanjay Jha had indicated that the process of forming a new government in Bihar would begin after April 13.​

Nitish Kumar’s latest remarks have now made it clear that the transition is imminent.​

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Vijay Choudhary stated that the entire NDA, including leaders from the BJP and its allies, is united in carrying forward Nitish Kumar’s governance model.​

“We will continue to work on the ‘Nitish Model’ under which Bihar has achieved significant progress over the past two decades. This legacy will guide our future path,” he said.​

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Following his swearing-in as a Rajya Sabha member, Nitish Kumar is likely to participate in a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to chart the roadmap for the formation of the next government in Bihar.​

According to sources, top leaders of the NDA are expected to finalise the name of the next Chief Minister of Bihar and the distribution of ministerial portfolios.​

These decisions are likely to be taken in the presence of PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Nitish Kumar, underscoring the meeting's significance.​

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Meanwhile, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha have also reached New Delhi.​ They are expected to participate in a BJP core committee meeting, where discussions regarding leadership and power-sharing arrangements in Bihar are likely to take place.​

These high-level deliberations come amid an ongoing political transition in Bihar, with Nitish Kumar having already indicated his decision to step down as Chief Minister shortly after moving to the Rajya Sabha.​ The developments suggest that the NDA is moving swiftly to ensure a smooth leadership transition and formation of a new government in the state.​

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)