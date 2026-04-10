Bihar BJP Removes Samrat Choudhary CM Posters, Denies Involvement Amid Leadership Buzz

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary | ANI

Patna: Bihar BJP on Thursday removed posters featuring deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary as the next CM of the state and asserted that it was not aware who erected it outside the state party.

Alongside a photograph of Samrat Choudhary, the poster bore the slogan: "This is the call of the Valmiki Samaj Sangh: Let there be a Samrat government in Bihar. We have extended every possible support to the BJP; let the contract system be abolished under your administration."

The posters were erected prior to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's departure for Delhi. Shortly after being displayed outside the BJP office, security guards deputed at the state party office removed the poster.

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Commenting on the entire episode, media in-charge for the Bihar BJP, Danish Iqbal, said, "I have no knowledge who put up the poster or who tore it down." He added that he was also unaware of the objective behind putting up the poster. He asserted that those who erected the poster had no affiliation with BJP.

On the other hand, Bihar Congress while showing how the posters were torn on its 'X' account, said that there were differences of opinion within BJP itself over the elevation of Choudhary to the post of chief minister.