Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To Move To Rajya Sabha Amid JD(U) Protests, Assures Full Cooperation To New Govt

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | ANI

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday declared that he would move to the Rajya Sabha and also assured his full cooperation to the new government.

Nitish, also JD (U) president, made the announcement about his decision to become a member of Rajya Sabha through a social media post.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Tweet

He wrote on ‘X’, “For more than two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me, and it is on the strength of that trust that we have served Bihar and all of you with complete dedication. It was the power of your trust and support that has enabled Bihar today to present a new dimension of development and dignity. For this, I have expressed my gratitude to you many times in the past as well. From the very beginning of my parliamentary journey, there has been a desire in my heart to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament. In keeping with this aspiration, I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time.”

Read Also Nitish Kumar Likely Rajya Sabha Nominee As BJP Eyes First Bihar Chief Minister

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," he added.

Meanwhile, JD (U) workers, particularly those from his native Nalanda district, protested against Nitish’s ‘nomination’ to Rajya Sabha nomination.

The last day for filing nomination papers for Rajya Sabha is Thursday. From JD (U), union minister of state for farmers and agriculture welfare Ram Nath Thakur is another nominee. He is son of socialist icon and former chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

JD (U) workers gathered outside 1, Anne Marg (official residence of chief minister) in the morning and smelt a conspiracy behind Nitish going to become a member of Rajya Sabha by relinquishing the post of CM. They claimed that the liquor mafia and some party leaders were trying to send Nitish to Delhi.

Slogans were raised during the protest as JD (U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Patel broke down in tears, and said, "No one other than Nitish Kumar is acceptable..."

"The news that the Chief Minister will go to Delhi... Holi was not celebrated at anyone's home. Neither the JD (U) nor the people of Bihar celebrated Holi. Our Holi was ruined," remarked another JD (U) leader.

He further said, "We want Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister at all costs. The people of Bihar and the workers of Bihar have given Nitish Kumar a mandate for the 2025-30 term, with their blood and sweat... not to leave midway... We do not want the reins of Bihar to fall into someone else's hands."

Women workers also protested by saying they voted for Nitish in large numbers and wanted him to continue as CM.